Sky-Watch October 2017 – Planets and Meteoroids

I hope all sky-watchers have great eclipse viewing stories to tell, and memories of it that still fill you with awe. For me, seeing my first total solar eclipse was everything I had thought and hoped it would be. My wife and I saw it from Spring City, Tennessee, on a perfectly clear day. We marveled at the crescent-shaped sun images cast onto the ground as the eclipsing Sun shone through leaves before totality. We were struck by the odd darkening all around as full totality approached, that was so different than the darkening that happens as the sun sets. And the moment when totality began truly brought tears to my eyes. The word “awesome” gets thrown around a lot these days in everyday speech —– often for things not really that awesome. But I can tell you; total solar eclipses are totally awesome !!

I am now eager for the next eclipse that will happen over America in just 7 years (2024). This one’s totality time will be nearly twice as long as this year’s eclipse, and the path of totality will pass through states from Texas to Ohio and into Canada. I plan to be in Ohio for this one. Early October gives us a brief last chance to see Jupiter for awhile, but very low in the southwest sky a half hour after sunset. By the 15th of October, it will be behind the sun, not to re-emerge until November before dawn in the eastern sky. Saturn is just 20 degrees above the southwest horizon as full darkness falls, remaining conspicuous there at magnitude +0.5 all month. Those with telescopes can get a very good of Saturn’s rings now because the rings are tilted 27 degrees to our line of sight.