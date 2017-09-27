Old Songs, Old Blues, Old Bay — Tom McHugh at The Mainstay, Oct. 7

by

Song collector, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom McHugh returns to The Mainstay, the little performing arts center he founded in Rock Hall, Saturday October 7, 2017 at 8 p.m for an evening of old songs, old blues and Chesapeake flavored music with his musical pals, Bill Matthews, Tom Anthony and the award-winning guitarist Guthrie Matthews. Admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

This will be a lively evening of song with Tom McHugh on vocals, banjo, kazoo and blues harp, Bill Matthews on guitar and vocals, Tom Anthony on bass and their special guest Guthrie Matthews, a gifted guitarist who has made a name for himself on the Eastern shore and beyond, on guitar and vocals.

They are calling this evening Old Songs, Old Blues, Old Bay. The Old Songs part refers to some of McHugh’s favorite songs from the folk revival of the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s including songs from such legendary sources such as Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton along with commentary about the people and times. The Old Blues are Delta and early Chicago blues from the likes of Robert Johnson, Charlie Patton and Lightning Hopkins. The Old Bay refers to some of the songs McHugh has written and the stories he tells about the Chesapeake and the people who work the water and live on its shores.

Tom McHugh has been a teacher and a collector of songs and stories most of his life. When not teaching, he’s taking what he’s learned and putting it into song or finding a way to promote the arts in the community or in a learning setting. He taught at Washington College and then at Vassar before retiring back to Kent County and eventually founded and ran the Mainstay for nearly 20 years. Since retiring from there he’s been working to help connect community artists to the public schools and playing music whenever he can.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar. The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay sells advance tickets online through Instant Seats. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website. Follow the Buy Tickets link to buy tickets at the advance price. If you would rather pay at the door, you can make a reservation by calling 410-639-9133 and pay by cash or check at the door.

