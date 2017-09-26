Hear This! Garfield Installs New Hearing-Assist System

by

The Garfield Center is able to use their new sound system with a special feature that was recently installed with the help of MidSouth Audio and grants from the Schumann and Grey Family Foundations. Starting this October, there will be a limited number of hearing assist headsets available for use to the Garfield audience members during shows. These devices are small, about the size of a cassette player, and are connected wirelessly to speakers hidden on the Garfield stage. This allows audience members who are hard-of-hearing to be able to hear performers as if they were standing on the stage themselves! The system also integrates with newer hearing aids to play the audio from the stage directly into the patron’s own hearing device, travelling through a receiver that you can wear in a loop around your neck.

The theatre offers these devices for free on a first come, first serve basis, and may decide to order more of them if a greater need becomes apparent. When attending your next Garfield show, simply request a hearing assist device from the box office when purchasing your ticket. These devices can be used anywhere in the theatre, no matter if you are seated downstairs in front of the stage or up in the highest section of the balcony. To reserve a hearing assist device, tickets or handicap seating for a particular event, you may contact the Garfield ahead of time by calling 410-810-2060.