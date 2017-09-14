Osprey Triathlon Set for Oct. 15

by

Organizers of Kent School’s Osprey Triathlon have announced that this year’s race will be Sunday, October 15. Held on the beautiful grounds of Kent School in Chestertown, MD, the Osprey Triathlon is a family friendly event welcoming athletes at all levels of skill and experience. Those not ready for the full triathlon can create a team with friends or family and compete in 1, 2, or 3 legs of the race.

Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement said, “The Osprey Tri at Kent School is a terrific community event. We host athletes from throughout the mid-shore and beyond. It is great to have folks join us from Baltimore, D.C. and Pennsylvania. Our visitors love competing on and around our beautiful campus.” Cammerzell continued, “The race is definitely competitive but there is a spirit of teamwork present. Whether it is relay teams or our team of wonderful volunteers we are all working together to create a wonderful event.”

The race will consist of three legs: a 7-mile bike race, a 2-mile kayak course and a 3-mile run. (Exact distances may vary.) The course will cover mixed surfaces, including pavement, gravel paths and some grassy areas.

The course begins and ends on the Kent School campus at 6788 Wilkins Lane in Chestertown. The triathlon course takes advantage of Kent School’s unique location adjacent to the Chester River. The race begins at 9 a.m. and should be complete between 11 and 11:30 a.m. All racers are invited to a post-race party featuring music and food. Kent School is also offering a Pumpkin Run for children age 8 and under.

Register online here. No pre-registration is required for the Pumpkin Run. The Osprey Triathlon is open to racers aged 9 and over. Racers between the ages of 9 and 12 must be part of a relay team with at least one team member 16 years of age. Registration fee includes performance t-shirt for all participants and awards.

Optional fees include kayak rental fee of $10. The Osprey Triathlon is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and features chip timing. Osprey Tri participants must have a current USAT membership. One-Day memberships may be purchased at the time of registration. Lunch may be purchased on-site.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School said, “It is hard to believe we are planning our sixth race. We are so very grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who have made this event possible. Special thanks go out to our Top of the Class leadership sponsors, Gunther McClary Real Estate and RealTerm.” For more information about the Osprey Tri and sponsorship opportunities contact Jen Matthews ’01, Director of Development & Alumni Relations, at 410-778-4100 ext. 350 or by email at jmatthews@kentschool.org.

Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide its students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. The School’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.

Kent School is best known for its signature Chesapeake Bay Studies program. For more information see Kent School or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.