Dianne Hill Awarded NCCAP Certification

According to Stu Seitz, director, UM Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hill joined the administrative team of the nursing and rehab center two years ago. The many social, cultural and celebratory activities and events she manages at the Center have included drum circles with Latin percussion instructor Michael Bryant; monthly cookouts with live music by Earle Teate of Dover, Delaware; monthly themed painting events with local artist Joyce Prickett; and an annual “senior prom,” complete with a DJ and king and queen designations.

“Since her arrival as our activities director, Dianne has done a fantastic job of building our activities program and engaging our residents and their family members, as well as our staff and members of the community,” Seitz comments. “Thanks to Dianne and also our two activity aides, Annie Hill and LaShonda Newnam, there’s always something interesting and fun going on at the Center. Dianne worked hard to obtain NCCAP certification and we are all really proud of her accomplishment.”

