Life on and Around Eastern Shore Waterways at RiverArts

Touchdown Wins People’s Choice Award in RiverArts’ September Exhibit

Artists were urged to share their interpretations of “Life on and around Eastern Shore waterways” in the current RiverArts exhibit, which opened September 1, First Friday. This popularly themed show, curated by Barbara and Jack Fancher, was open to all media, both two dimensional and three-dimensional art.

The People’s Choice Award went to Cal Jackson for Touchdown, his photograph of a blue heron, wings spread wide, landing in a marsh. Runner up was Ronn Akins for his painting of an old workboat. The artwork depicts a range from paintings and photographs of sunrise to sunset, Chincoteague ponies, herons and gulls, work boats and pleasure boats, in paint, wood, ceramics, and photography.

The exhibit will remain up through October 1, plenty of time to come in to view the work, and perhaps find a place for a favorite in your home or office.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.

For more information, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.