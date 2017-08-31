Tracey Williams Joins Kent County’s Economic Development Commission.

by

The Kent County Commissioners are pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey Williams to the Economic Development Commission. She was appointed on August 1, 2017, to fill the unexpired term of Dan MacLeod.

Dan served on the Commission for 4 years and the Commission wishes him well in his new position as Director of Technology and Digital Learning in Holliston, MA.

Tracey is a native of Kent County and a 1986 graduate of Kent County High School. Tracey received her BA in sociology and history from Washington College in 1990, an MA in special education from Loyola University in 1997, and earned her certification in Administration in 2002 from Western Maryland College.

Tracey has been in the field of education for 27 years. She has held several positions at Kent County High School over the last 18 years; social studies teacher, career & technology resource teacher, instructional specialist, assistant principal, and principal. She is currently working as the Supervisor for Student Services and Secondary Education.

While working for Kent County Public Schools, Tracey has served on several boards. During her leadership as principal, Kent County High School earned the following honors: State of Character Awards in 2017, County School of Character Award in 2015, 2016, and 2017, Alliance of a Healthier Generation Bronze Award year in 2014, as well as regional championships in football, basketball, and softball. One of her goals as principal was to ensure each student graduated with a viable plan after high school.

Tracey is excited about the Kent County Fiber project, stating “it will provide internet access for all, and lays the infrastructure for industry and job growth in the community.” She sees our safe family oriented communities, college town, and comprehensive high school as exceptional attributes to economic development in Kent County.

Recognizing that quality education is a critical economic driver, the Economic Development Commission unanimously agreed to recommend the appointment of Tracey to the Commissioners.

###