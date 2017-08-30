Kent Massive Is Back – And It’s Free!

by

Kent Massive, Chestertown’s youth-oriented alternative music festival, moves outdoors this year. Better yet, this year’s festival – the seventh annual – is free!

Trevor Janega, who has been one of the driving spirits behind the festival since its inception, wrote in an email to the Chestertown Spy, “I like to see this year’s event as a progression as well as coming full circle. Kent Massive started outdoors, but back then we were tucked away in Big Woods. For the last few years we incubated inside of the Garfield Center, and now we’re right out in front of the whole town at the foot of High Street. That, plus having admission be free, will make this Kent Massive the most public it’s ever been, which I hope will further expose this cultural activity and the need for more spaces and events like it.”

This year’s festival is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the foot of High Street near the Custom House. Ten acts will take the stage, featuring genres from dance-oriented hip-hop to pop punk, blues-reggae fusion and folk metal. In addition to the music, there will be food supplied by the Smoke Rattle & Roll mobile kitchen, plus a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Also, Janega said, the festival and many of the performers will have merchandise – hats, CDs, t-shirts, etc, — available for purchase. And a variety of Kent County, Maryland, merchandise is available for purchase on the festival website.

Kent Massive has regularly featured local and regional acts. This year’s headliners are Dogs and Day Drinkers and Kent County’s own Kotic Couture, now making his mark in the Baltimore hip-hop scene. Dogs and Day Drinkers will play from 4:00-4: pm followed by Couture from 4:30-5:00 pm. DJ Trillnatured, who was originally in the lineup, is unable to attend.

See complete schedule below.

The complete lineup for Kent Massive:

12 -1: Delmarva DJs

1 – 1:20: The Loopstation, experimental alternative folk rock

1:30-1:50: VeVe Marley, acoustic folk go-go blues reggae fusion

2 – 2:20: Leak, the Cricket, singer-songwriter with live looping composition

2:30-2:50: Creative Mind-Sets, positive motivational hip-hop

3-3:20: Veranda, alternative rock

3:30-3:50: The 47, pop punk

4 – 4:30: Dogs & Day Drinkers, folk metal

4:30- 5: Kotic Couture, alternative hip-hop and dance music

5-6: Trillnatured, named 2016’s Best DJ in the Clubs by Baltimore CityPaper

Kent Massive is supported by the Chestertown Recreation Commission and the Kent County Arts Council. Other sponsors contributing monetary or in-kind support include Price Rentals & Events, The Finishing Touch, and A Plus Sanitation. All band photos are courtesy of Shore Shots Photography. Come on down to the river on Saturday, Sept 2, for a taste of today’s diverse new music!

###