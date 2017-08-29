RiverArts Workshops: Garden Fairies, Harry Potter Wands, Journaling & More

by

RiverArts has a number of workshops on offer for the late summer and fall. From the whimsical – Garden Fairy House and Ollivander’s Wand Workshops to practical-

Mobius Infinity Scarf and Journaling Workshops, there is something for every interest.

The Clay Studio has two fun workshops this week. Potter Wanda Brumwell is teaching a two-day Garden Fairy House (or Toad Prince) Workshop beginning August 30. On First Friday, September 1, all Harry Potter fans are encouraged to join instructor Dianna Frymiare for Ollivander’s Wand Workshop. Perfect for families. Construct your own colorful magic wand in 15 minutes! The wands will later be glazed and fired for you and ready in plenty of time for the Harry Potter Festival. Seating is limited for these workshops, register online at ChestertownRiverArts.org, click on Education or call RiverArts at 410 778-6300.

Master Potter Marilee Schumann will teach two, 8-week evening pottery wheel courses starting in September: Intermediate/Advanced Pottery Wheel, (Tuesdays), and Beginner’s Pottery Wheel, (Thursdays).

The ArtsAlive! Education Center at 200 High Street in Chestertown is host to a variety of workshops and art sessions. Mary Pritchard is offering a 4-week Intro to Pastels class beginning September 13. Going on a trip? Watercolorist Jim Mahla will teach you how to develop a watercolor journal in a Journaling Workshop, September 16 and 23.

Calling all fashionistas! Master Knitter Sue Wright is teaching a one-day Mobius Infinity Scarf workshop on Saturday, September 23.

Ongoing sessions and clubs: Life Drawing- every Tuesday evening with a live model, 5 -8 pm, hosted by Brady Hart, and every 4th Monday afternoon, 2 to 5 p.m., hosted by Holly Geddes. The RiverArts Photo Club meets every 4th Thursday at 7 p.m.

Please pre-register for any upcoming class. To register or for more information visit chestertownriverarts.org, click on education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown (in the breezeway). Gallery hours Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and open on First Fridays until 8 p.m.

The Clay Studio – 204 High Street | ArtsAlive Education Center – 200 High Street