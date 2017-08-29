Compass Regional Hospice Hosts September Volunteer Training Sessions

by

Compass Regional Hospice will offer two training options for individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. The first session will take place on Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive in Centreville. The second session will also be held at the Hope & Healing Center on Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attending each day of one of these sessions, as well as completing 10-hours of online learning before the start of class is required for volunteers who wish to work directly with hospice patients and their family members in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

In the past volunteers completed a 16-hour, strictly classroom learning training session that was spread out over the course of several days. This new format blends online learning with classroom time. By utilizing our web-based education portal it allows us to offer prospective volunteers the opportunity to complete their necessary coursework at their own pace. Wrapping up the training session with a shortened classroom portion where Compass Regional Hospice staff will facilitate discussions that will help volunteers put their knowledge to work.

“I am hopeful that this format will accommodate more individuals who would like to be involved in our program, like volunteers who still work full-time, but could not find the time to commit to several days of classroom learning,” says Courtney Williams, manager of volunteer and professional services.

“Hospice volunteers make a significant difference in the lives of our patients, their families, and our staff,” says Courtney. “Offering companionship and support to our patients and their loved ones play a tremendous role in making Compass Regional Hospice’s mission of “Care on your terms” possible.”

Compass Regional Hospice relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to lend a helping hand. These dedicated individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. Whether that is by providing patient care, administrative support or helping with community events and fundraising. This group also includes the more than 100 volunteers who operate Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop in Chester that raises significant funds for Compass Regional Hospice every year.

Topics for the September 2017 volunteer training sessions include an overview of hospice; the process of dying; spiritual care and its place in hospice care; the stages of grief; effective communications techniques; family dynamics; stress management; and self-care for caregivers.

For more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/volunteers or contact Courtney Williams, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.