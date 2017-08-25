NEH Supports Open Dialogue on the Experience of War at St. John’s College

by

Touchstones Discussion Project is an educational, nonprofit organization which has helped develop critical thinking, self-examination, and leadership skills in businesses, schools, and communities around the world; now it has turned its attention to military veterans at home.

In this eight-session program, veterans will explore parallels between modern service and ancient conflicts. Participants will connect with fellow veterans and, through group discussion, reflect upon their military service as members of the larger community. Using short texts, veterans engage in a cooperative learning environment that fosters active listening and learning. Incorporating both individual and group exercises, each veteran will improve their leadership skills and gain a greater self-understanding, allowing him or her to cultivate greater self-awareness and engage in meaningful discussion once the program is complete.

Supported by a grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities, Touchstones is conducting this free, weekly discussion program for veterans on the campus of St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland. The program, “Completing the Odyssey: A Journey Home”, begins on September 27th.

Each session examines different accounts of the struggles and victories of homecoming. What is homecoming and why is it difficult? Why do we serve? Who is a soldier? Participants are encouraged to also complete personal narrative projects about their experiences in service for the Veteran’s History Project, a permanent collection housed at the Library of Congress. Veterans of all branches of service are invited to participate in this opportunity.

For more information email touchstonesdp@gmail.com or visit the webpage for information and registration at http://www.touchstones.org/neh-veterans/.