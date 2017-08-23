The Chester River Chorale Begins its 19th Season of Song

by

If you love to sing, the 90-plus members of the Chester River Chorale invite you to join them in the Wesley Room of Chestertown’s Heron Point at 6 p.m. Monday, September 11, for the first rehearsal of the fall as the chorale begins its 19th year of performing.

No auditions are required. Music is provided. All you need to bring is your voice, $50 for dues (students are free), and the desire to sing for the joy of it. And if you cannot make it on the first Monday, come on the 18th. Regular chorale practices are 7 p.m. Monday nights at Heron Point.

Under the professional leadership of Douglas Cox, the chorale’s artistic director, and accompanist Sam Marshall, the amateur singers of the chorale, drawn primarily from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, have been playing to standing-room-only audiences at our concerts in recent years.

Director Cox has put together an exciting program for the annual Holiday Concert in early December. Once again, the chorale will collaborate with the Chester River Youth Choir, founded and directed by chorale member Julie Lawrence.

You’ll learn to sing music ranging from a 300-year-old Vivaldi “Gloria” to a rousing “Go Tell in on the Mountain.” You’ll get to sing in concert with accompaniment including hand bells, chimes, strings, harp, flute, oboe and piano.

The spring season will begin rehearsals in January as the chorale begins its 20th year. A program featuring centering on music with American roots, including a bluegrass sonata, is planned.

In June, members of the chorale once again hope to participate with the National Music Festival’s orchestra in a classical chorale piece.

Experienced singers can audition for the Chester Chamber Singers, an elite group that performs at the Chestertown Tea Party and other events.

If it sounds like the chorale is in for another terrific year of song — and it is — come join in and help make it even better.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by Yerkes Construction Co., the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Kent County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. The CRC’s Mission is to provide opportunity and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community.

For more information visit www.chesterriverchorale.org; check out the chorale on Facebook, or call 410–928–5566.