Oyster Shell Recycling Now Available at Rock Hall Recycling Center

The Chester River Association announced on Aug. 22 that an oyster shell recycling bin is now located at the recycling center in Rock Hall. Oyster Recovery Partnership’s Shell Recycling Alliance is providing a dumpster for shell recycling and will empty it as needed.

The oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay is only a fraction of what it once was, and recycled shell is an essential part of restoring oyster reefs in the Bay and its tributaries. The shell is collected in bins and dumpsters all over the watershed and brought to Horn Point Lab’s oyster hatchery in Cambridge.

Once the shells are aged and cleaned they can be recycled for use in the Marylanders Grow Oysters program, aquaculture operations, private oyster gardens, or state and federal restoration efforts.

Any time you eat oysters at home, please recycle the shells at the nearest drop off location! In addition to the dumpster in Rock Hall, there are bins at the Washington College boat house in Chestertown. Local restaurants can utilize the public shell recycling bins or contact the Shell Recycling Alliance for more information on how to become a participating business.

For more information about the Shell Recycling Alliance visit the Oyster Recovery Partnerhsip’s website.. If you are interested in participating in CRA’s Marylanders Grow Oysters program or just want to learn more about oyster restoration efforts in the Chester River, visit the CRA website.