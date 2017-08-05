Come and Learn – WC-ALL Offers 26 Fall Semester Courses

by

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, a continuing education program for adult learners, has announced its schedule of 26 courses for the fall semester, which runs from September 5 to December 8.

Each semester, approximately 400 people join WC-ALL and register for as many classes as they wish for one inclusive membership fee. Courses are taught by community members with interesting life experiences and expertise in a wide variety of fields. There are no educational requirements for membership and no papers or exams!

Ed Minch, WC-ALL’s new curriculum chair, has put together an outstanding team of new and returning instructors and stimulating topics for both 6-week sessions. With a few exceptions, classes begin at 4:15 p.m. and are held on the Washington College campus.

Highlights of Session One, which begins September 5, include Judie Oberholtzer’s popular “Magic of the Opera” with a trip to the Kennedy Center for a performance of “Aida”. Movies will be featured in “Hidden Treasure Movies, Part 1” by Nancy Hartman and “Bond and Beyond” by John Wieczoreck. “Current Topics in Business” will be taught by members of the Washington College Department of Business Management and will explore a different topic each week, ranging from finance to strategy to information systems and their impact on local and global communities as well as our personal lives. You can also learn about 19th Century presidential losers, poetry and music, Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse”, the culture of Aztecs and Incas, and much more.

Session Two runs from October 22 to December 8, and offers learners the opportunity to explore the politics, religion, and art of the Middle East with “Middle East Outlook: 2017 & Beyond – Great Again?!” taught by Pat Patterson, “Ancient Middle East and Egypt Through Their Art” by Beverly Hall Smith, and “Talking About Islam” by Sue Kenyon. A perennial favorite, “The Supreme Court: Top Hits” taught by John Chrisite, returns with an examination of several key cases heard during the 2016 term. There will also be classes in digital photo editing, Windows 10, knightly combat and courtly love, and climate change, among many others.

In addition to sponsoring fall and spring classes, WC-ALL hosts a series of Learn at Lunch lectures open to the community, as well as special-event trips. To learn more, visit WC-ALL’s table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on August 5 and 12, and plan to attend the Fall Showcase on Thursday, August 17 at 4:00 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College campus. Click here for the full course catalog and registration information or call 410-778-7221 for more information. Registration for both fall sessions runs from August 1 until August 22.

WC-ALL is always seeking community members who have a special interest to share and would like to explore teaching a class in future sessions. Proposals for spring 2018 can be submitted between September 1 and October 15. Check out the WC-ALL website or call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 for more information.