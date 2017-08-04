Horizons Students Celebrate Summer Success

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for promising students with limited economic means—held the 2017 Closing Day Awards Ceremony and Student Presentations today at Radcliffe Creek School, its Kent County summer campus. At the ceremony, board members, staff, and families honored students’ summer success with awards, while students presented their summer projects—demonstrating the measurable value of Horizons’ evidence-based learning methodology. Through this coveted summer opportunity, Horizons students gain not only academic achievements, but return to school with confidence, preparedness, and a desire to learn.

“Over the summer, disadvantaged children tread water at best or even fall behind,” said executive director Bob Parks. “Known as the ‘Summer Slide,’ it is often a predictor of truancy, high school drop-out rates, eventual unemployment—and worse. Today, we recognize and honor these students’ accomplishments this summer. They will return to school this Fall armed with confidence and preparedness that will allow them to achieve academic success during the school year and beyond.”

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program headquartered at The Gunston School, Radcliffe Creek School, and Washington College, serves 180 promising local students from Pre-K through eighth grade.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students improve academically, learn to swim, and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, and good health.

For more information, visit the Horizons web site .