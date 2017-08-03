Compass Regional Hospice – Events for August & September

by

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting and helping people through the difficult and challenging time of living with a life-limiting illness. What began as an all-volunteer organization has since developed into a visionary, state-of-the-art organization recognized locally, regionally and statewide for its excellence.

In addition to our home hospice and bereavement care programs, we offer Bridges, a non-medical supportive care program for individuals who are transitioning to the next level of care or are not yet ready for hospice. When care in a patient’s home is not possible, our six-bed Residential Hospice Center offers a clinically supportive environment in a home-like setting.

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based non-profit organization certified by Medicare and the State of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Network of Maryland.

August 2017

Estate Treasures Senior Discount Sale— Every Tuesday Estate Treasures offers seniors 25% off full priced items storewide. Estate Treasures is an upscale resale shop than benefits Compass Regional Hospice located at 17 Kent Town Market in Chester. Store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday with extended hours until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All retail sales are tax-free. Donations of clean, gently used items in good condition are accepted during store hours. For more information, call 410-643-7360.

Wednesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 16: It’s A Guy’s Thing Support Group— 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Commerce Street Creamery, 110 N. Commerce St., Centreville. A casual, drop-in support group for men who have experienced any type of loss. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore, 443-262-4100, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Monday, August 7: Bereaved Parent Support Group— 1st Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individual dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotss@compassregionalhospice.org.

Wednesday, August 9: HALOS- Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Support Group— 2nd Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individuals dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or Wayne Larrimore, 443-262-4100, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Thursday, August 17: Drug Overdose Support Group— 3rd Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individuals dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or Linda Turner, 443-262-4100, lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

Saturday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 22: Camp New Dawn: This retreat held at Camp Pecometh, 136 Bookers Wharf Rd, Centreville, is designed for children, teens and families grieving after the death of a loved one. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

September 2017

Monday, September 4: Bereaved Parent Support Group— 1st Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individual dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotss@compassregionalhospice.org.

Wednesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 19: It’s A Guy’s Thing Support Group— 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Commerce Street Creamery, 110 N. Commerce St., Centreville. A casual, drop-in support group for men who have experienced any type of loss. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore, 443-262-4100, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14: Compass Regional Hospice Volunteer Training— 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive. This session is comprised of 10 hours of learning, to be completed before the start of class. Specialized training for adults who want to assist with patients and families. For more information, contact Courtney Williams, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Wednesday, September 13: HALOS- Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Support Group— 2nd Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individuals dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or Wayne Larrimore, 443-262-4100, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Thursday, September 21: Drug Overdose Support Group— 3rd Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville. For individuals dealing with the loss of a loved one from a drug overdose. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts, 443-262-4109, rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org or Linda Turner, 443-262-4100, lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

Saturday, September 23: Sporting Clay Tournament— Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., 16090 Oakland Rd, Henderson. The entry fee is $100 for individual shooters, $75 for junior shooters ages 17 and under, and $400 for a team of four. The event includes 75 targets, side games, gun raffle, Lewis Class Scoring, catered lunch, and an award ceremony. Gun raffle tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit the Compass Regional Hospice Capital Campaign. For more information, contact Kenda Leager, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 27: Compass Regional Hospice Volunteer Training— 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Hope & Healing Center, 255 Comet Drive. This session is comprised of 10 hours of learning, to be completed before the start of class. Specialized training for adults who want to assist with patients and families. For more information, contact Courtney Williams, 443-262-4112, cwilliams@compassregionalhospice.org.

Saturday, September 30: Out of the Darkness Walk— Registration at 3:00 p.m., Chesapeake Heritage & Visitor Center, 425 Piney Narrows Rd, Chester. Join in the walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health and to remember someone you love who has been affected by suicide. Sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore, 443-262-4100, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Saturday, September 30: Bay to Table Fundraiser— 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m., Possum Point Farm, 220 Possum Point Farm, Centreville. This event is an elegant dinner featuring the Chesapeake Bay’s finest tastes to benefit The Hope & Healing Center and Camp New Dawn. $100 includes dinner, beer, and wine. For more information, contact Kenda Leager, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Our Mission – The Compass Regional Hospice team offers individuals, families, and the community “Care on your terms” through comprehensive, professional and compassionate end-of-life care and grief support.

