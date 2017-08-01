Hiroshima Remembrance

by

As we remember the 72nd anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August, it is so important that we, as the most enlightened species on the planet, ensure that this never happens again. We need not rehash the debate about whether we should have used nuclear weapons in 1945, but rather learn from the horrendous damage they can unleash on people and the land and take steps to make sure they are never used again.

Although it is not getting much attention in the news media, there are successful efforts underway to do just that. Thanks to the efforts of a number of people and organizations, the number of nuclear weapons on the planet has been reduced from its high of 70,000 in the 1980’s to approximately 17,000 today. Earlier in July the most powerful treaty yet to ban nuclear weapons was signed by 120 nations at the United Nations; unfortunately the United States, along with the other nuclear weapon states, were not signatories.

For moral, economic, and environmental reasons, I hope all concerned citizens of our nation will join this effort to make our world a safer, saner planet.

Harvey Zendt

Oxford