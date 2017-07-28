Johnston Earns Registered Holy Yoga Instructor Credential

by

Phyllis Johnston, owner of Every Body Yoga in Centreville, MD completed training to become a registered Holy Yoga Instructor (R-HYI). The 95 hour program included a week long training in Arizona.

Johnston offers Holy Yoga classes on a donation basis at her Centreville studio. Classes are held on Tuesdays at 6 pm. All are welcome, beginners and experienced.

Holy Yoga is an experiential worship created to deepen people’s connection to Christ. Our sole purpose is to facilitate a Christ honoring experience that offers an opportunity to believers and non-believers alike to authentically connect to God through His Word, worship, and wellness. Holy Yoga exists to carry the gospel to the ends of the earth through the modality of yoga.

Every Body Yoga has been serving the mid-shore since January 2000 with group and private yoga instruction, stress management and wellness workshops and the only registered yoga teacher training program on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Johnston is an Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT) with 30 years of yoga study and practice.

All are welcome. For more information, visit www.everybodyyoga.biz.