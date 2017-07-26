RiverArts Elects New Board Members

by

RiverArts is pleased to announce the election of Meghan Efland, William Madar, and Tim Fields at the Annual Meeting, held June 20 at the new ArtsAlive! Education Center on High Street in Chestertown. The new board members bring a wide array of experience and expertise to the organization.

Meghan Efland is director of the supply chain for PRS (Paul Reed Smith) Guitars, and an avid traveler as well as Clay Studio potter and open studio monitor.

In addition to serving on the RiverArts board of directors, William Madar is currently a member of the Cleveland Museum of Art Board of Trustees, and honorary strategic development committee chair of Sultana Education Foundation, and formerly a CEO of Nordson Corporation and Executive Vice President of Standard Oil Company.

Tim Fields is Director of Operations and Technology at Washington College, previously Director of Admissions Technology and Web Development at the college. He is a photographer and member of the RiverArts Filmmaker’s group.

President Mary Jo McCulloch and Executive Director Andy Goddard reviewed highlights of the year for members at the annual meeting. Elizbeth Healy, KidSPOT instructor, described the KidSPOT After School Enrichment Program and the Kids in the Gallery visual literacy program. Clay Studio manager Mike Pugh discussed plans for more special topic clay workshops. After the meeting adjourned, members gathered outside for a ribbon cutting in celebration of the new ArtsAlive! Education Center.

