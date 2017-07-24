Smoke, Rattle & Roll – Chestertown Has a New Restaurant!

by

Chestertown has a new restaurant! Smoke, Rattle & Roll opened on Saturday, July 22. The second of its name – the first is in Stevensville on Kent Island – SR&R specializes in barbecue and Mexican dishes along with a variety of sandwiches, salads, and sides. SR&R will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am – 9:00 pm then stay open til 10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Located in Kent Plaza next to China House, Smoke, Rattle & Roll will offer eat-in, take-out, and catering. The specialty of the house is the BBQ ribs platter (full rack $21.99, half $12.99). There is a choice of seven sauces that range from the mild and sweet to the hot and spicy. In addition to the ribs, there’s barbecued pork, chicken, or beef brisket served in a sandwich with one side or on a platter with more meat and two sides. These are reasonably priced, running from $7.48 – $12.00 for the BBQ sandwich/platter selections. All the meat is rubbed with their special recipe then hickory-smoked for a minimum of twelve hours.

If you’re not in a BBQ mood, you can order a burger or a BLT. Or wings. Or mac-n-cheese. There’s something for everyone. Burgers are priced from $8.48 – $12.98 and come in one patty (1/4 lb) or double patties (1/2 lb). Gluten-free buns are available for $1.50 extra. You can satisfy your yen for Mexican food with a burrito, taco, quesadilla, or nachos. There’s a house salad, a Caesar salad, and a taco salad. See the complete menu online.

The restaurant has applied for and expects to receive a license for beer and wine in the near future. The bar is all ready to go into action. It has the traditional high stools and four large flat-screen TVs on the wall behind the bar.

The restaurant also has several catering options. You can come in and pick up a DIY kit and put it all together at home. Or you can hire Smoke, Rattle & Roll’s food truck to arrive at your house or business with everything you need to feed your hungry hordes – from the grill and ingredients to the cooks and kitchen crew. The truck is $300 per hour plus the price of the food. For details email the catering manager, Randy Bone, at contact@smokerattleandroll.com

Welcome to Chestertown, Smoke, Rattle & Roll!

Email: contact@smokerattleandroll.com For more information see the Shake, Rattle & Roll website.