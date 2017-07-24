Smoke, Rattle & Roll – Chestertown Has a New Restaurant!

Chestertown has a new restaurant! Smoke, Rattle & Roll opened on Saturday, July 22. The second of its name – the first is in Stevensville on Kent Island – SR&R specializes in barbecue and Mexican dishes along with a variety of sandwiches, salads, and sides. SR&R will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am – 9:00 pm then stay open til 10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Located in Kent Plaza next to China House, Smoke, Rattle & Roll will offer eat-in, take-out, and catering. The specialty of the house is the BBQ ribs platter (full rack $21.99, half $12.99). There is a choice of seven sauces that range from the mild and sweet to the hot and spicy. In addition to the ribs, there’s barbecued pork, chicken, or beef brisket served in a sandwich with one side or on a platter with more meat and two sides. These are reasonably priced, running from $7.48 – $12.00 for the BBQ sandwich/platter selections. All the meat is rubbed with their special recipe then hickory-smoked for a minimum of twelve hours.
If you’re not in a BBQ mood, you can order a burger or a BLT. Or wings. Or mac-n-cheese. There’s something for everyone. Burgers are priced from $8.48 – $12.98 and come in one patty (1/4 lb) or double patties (1/2 lb). Gluten-free buns are available for $1.50 extra. You can satisfy your yen for Mexican food with a burrito, taco, quesadilla, or nachos. There’s a house salad, a Caesar salad, and a taco salad. See the complete menu online.
The restaurant has applied for and expects to receive a license for beer and wine in the near future. The bar is all ready to go into action. It has the traditional high stools and four large flat-screen TVs on the wall behind the bar.
The restaurant also has several catering options. You can come in and pick up a DIY kit and put it all together at home. Or you can hire Smoke, Rattle & Roll’s food truck to arrive at your house or business with everything you need to feed your hungry hordes – from the grill and ingredients to the cooks and kitchen crew. The truck is $300 per hour plus the price of the food. For details email the catering manager, Randy Bone, at contact@smokerattleandroll.com
Welcome to Chestertown, Smoke, Rattle & Roll!
Email: contact@smokerattleandroll.com For more information see the Shake, Rattle & Roll website.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.