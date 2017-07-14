Kent School to Host Preschool Preview

by

On Saturday, July 22, Kent School will open its Little School for a preview session for those interested in learning more about the Preschool program. The session will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Little School teachers will be on hand to work with children on typical school day activities. Kent School’s Head of School, Nancy Mugele, and Assistant Head of School for Advancement, Tricia Cammerzell, will be on hand to answer questions and to give campus tours.

The Little School at Kent School serves children ages three to five and can accept children who turn three in the first semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. The Little School is licensed by the State of Maryland as an Early Childhood Education Center. The Little School offers a play-based curriculum designed to instill a love of learning while achieving age-appropriate educational goals. The student to teacher ratio is eight to one, while official state guidelines specify a ten to one student teacher ratio.

Students in Little School engage in child-centered, teacher-directed activities designed to develop phonological awareness, language and communication skills, reasoning and problem solving. Bonnie Williams, Director of the Little School at Kent School said, “We design and present activities that encourage curiosity, creativity and resourcefulness. Our teachers are committed to helping children develop a strong sense of self and to providing hands-on, meaningful learning opportunities.”

The Little School at Kent School has dedicated classroom and playground space, yet the students are very much a part of the larger school community sharing in all-school cultural arts assembles, as reading partners with third grade students and in our Nature Buddies program with Middle School students. Williams said, “It is a robust program filled with learning that is fun. It is important that we prepare our students for success in Kindergarten and beyond but we want to do that in a joyful, stimulating setting.”

To register to attend the Preschool Preview call the Admission Office 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or email admissions@kentschool.org. For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide its students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. The school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.