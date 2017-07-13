Credit and You: Workshop at Library

by

What does your credit history say about you? Is it accurate? How can you make yourself more credit-worthy?

Come to the Chestertown branch of the Kent County Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, to hear Audrey Orr, a Maryland Extension Certified Personal and Family Finance Educator , present an introduction to understanding your credit reports.

This free workshop is an introduction (or refresher!) to how to obtain and read your credit reports, correct any errors on your reports, and take steps to improve your credit score. Questions are welcome and each participant will receive an information packet designed to help you take control of your relationship with credit.

Please register in advance by visiting the library website or calling 410-778-3636.