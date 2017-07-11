Delmarva Review: Poems on Gilbert Byron and Maple Leaves by Kelley K. Malone

PICTURES: REMEMBERING GILBERT, CHESAPEAKE’S THOREAU

Toward the end, you wanted to take my picture.

Your eyes, blue under a milky veil, turned in my direction.

I took your hand, light and dry, and we made our way

out the groaning door you had built generations before,

out into the woods shrouding your cabin, out with Old House Cove

cupping the creek of San Domingo, shimmering in the sun behind.

Was it I who clung to the sleeve of your sweater, stumbling over roots elbowing up from the earth?

I gave you the camera and backed away.

Dear, where are you?

Light streaked down the tall oaks and stout pine, Light filtered through the crouching dogwoods offering delicate plates of white petals.

Gilbert, over here!

Standing firm amidst the splashing light,

you aimed at the center of the sound of your name and shot.

Later I told you the pictures were lovely—

one, a partial sky eclipsed by thumb,

one, a floor of dry leaves restless as bones,

one, I wore an explosion of light in the midst of something black.

On all, I signed my name on the back. I did not know what else to do.