Horizons Celebrates “LT Day” in Memory of LT Goodall

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for promising students with limited economic means—celebrated “LT Day” yesterday in honor and memory of LT Goodall, a true Horizons Hero who led the program’s turnaround and success for many years. The annual celebration was held at Horizons’ campuses at Gunston and Radcliffe Creek, and centered on learning activities that fostered LT’s spirit of “giving back.”
As one of the activities, students learned about Lifetime Wells International, an organization that brings life-saving, clean water to the people of Ghana and other poor African nations by drilling fresh water wells in local villages. Without these wells, villagers are forced to walk many miles each day to drink unclean and unsafe water—resulting in dangerous health problems. Students also celebrated with an ice cream social hosted by Horizons Board members.
As their LT Day project, each class was given a $500 “donation budget,” and asked to research and select a worthy water-related charity. Classes then developed end-of-day presentations about their selected charity and why they believed it was worthy of their class donation. Next, each class will send their $500 donation to their selected charity and await a response.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.