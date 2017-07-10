Horizons Celebrates “LT Day” in Memory of LT Goodall

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for promising students with limited economic means—celebrated “LT Day” yesterday in honor and memory of LT Goodall, a true Horizons Hero who led the program’s turnaround and success for many years. The annual celebration was held at Horizons’ campuses at Gunston and Radcliffe Creek, and centered on learning activities that fostered LT’s spirit of “giving back.”

As one of the activities, students learned about Lifetime Wells International, an organization that brings life-saving, clean water to the people of Ghana and other poor African nations by drilling fresh water wells in local villages. Without these wells, villagers are forced to walk many miles each day to drink unclean and unsafe water—resulting in dangerous health problems. Students also celebrated with an ice cream social hosted by Horizons Board members.

As their LT Day project, each class was given a $500 “donation budget,” and asked to research and select a worthy water-related charity. Classes then developed end-of-day presentations about their selected charity and why they believed it was worthy of their class donation. Next, each class will send their $500 donation to their selected charity and await a response.

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program, headquartered at The Gunston School in Centreville and at Radcliffe Creek School and Washington College in Chestertown, serves 175 promising local students from Pre-K through eighth grade.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students improve academically, learn to swim, and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, and good health.