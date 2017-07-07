You are here: Home / Archives / Chestertown Music in the Park Dates

Chestertown Music in the Park Dates

July 7, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Share

Save the Dates!

These are the remaining concerts for “Music in the Park” in 2017.

All are on Saturdays from 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Location – Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown

Rain location at Emmanuel Church across from the park.

 

Note that there is no concert on Saturday July 8.

 

Saturday, July 22 – Band:  Swing City 

Saturday, August 5 – Band: Annapolis Bluegrass

Saturday, August 19 – Legacy Day – with Historical Society of Kent County 

                          Parade starts at 5:00 pm 

                          Dancing in the street and music from 5:30 pm – 10 pm 

                          Food and beverage vendors 

                          Soul Band & DJ

Filed Under: Archives, Arts, Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*