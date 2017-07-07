Chestertown Music in the Park Dates

Save the Dates!
These are the remaining concerts for “Music in the Park” in 2017.
All are on Saturdays from 7:00 – 8:30 pm
Location – Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown
Rain location at Emmanuel Church across from the park.
Note that there is no concert on Saturday July 8.
Saturday, July 22 – Band: Swing City
Saturday, August 5 – Band: Annapolis Bluegrass
Saturday, August 19 – Legacy Day – with Historical Society of Kent County
Parade starts at 5:00 pm
Dancing in the street and music from 5:30 pm – 10 pm
Food and beverage vendors
Soul Band & DJ
