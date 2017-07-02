23rd Annual Chester River Health Foundation’s Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Medical Center

by

After 10 straight days of rain, the sun came out for University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation’s 23rd annual golf tournament. Tournament participants and donors contributed more than $96,000 toward the purchase of 10 suites of patient room furnishings for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

One hundred twenty-eight men and women teed off, shotgun-style, in a “Step-Aside, Best-Ball” tournament, on Friday, June 2, at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside of Chestertown. A light, southwesterly breeze made it a perfect day to play a round of golf in support of the local hospital.

“Over the next three years, our hospital will replace patient room furnishings with state-of-the-art hospital beds, mattresses, tray tables, nightstands, and chairs,” said Carl Gallegos, chairman, UM Chester River Health Foundation. “The Foundation has committed to raising at least $138,000 for the first 10 rooms and this tournament was our premiere fundraiser toward our goal. We are extraordinarily appreciative of the community-wide support of this event.”

Twenty-five volunteers, mostly current and former hospital employees, spent the day on the course, offering golfers refreshments and chances to increase their odds of winning prizes. “We could not host this event without our small army of volunteers and the Foundation Board is enormously grateful for their help,” Gallegos said.

Prizes donated by local community businesses were awarded for 16 events on the course, including eight Closest-to-the-Pins; Longest Drive Not-in-the Fairway; and Most Accurate Drive.

Three foursomes took home Low Net prizes: mixed team with a score of 44 — Christine and Mark Kamon, Larry Ortmann and Sharon Somers; women’s team with a score of 48 — Karen Biggs, Bobbie Cusimano, Trish Mooney and Stephanie Murphy; and the men’s team with a score of 49 — Bruce Brown, Harry Burton, Alton Darling and Rodney Gray. The Low Gross award went to the team of Jeff Carroll, Bill Cooper, Bill Cording, and Chip Everett, with a score of 61.

No one made a Hole in One on any of the four par 3 holes to win $10,000 cash or Superbowl 2018 tickets, and the $1,000 prize for Closest-to-the-Pin within 12” also went unclaimed. David Landskroener missed winning the Putting Contest by just a few inches, leaving the $10,000 prize for next year’s contestants to claim. We hope you’ll mark your calendars now for the 24th Annual Chester River Health Foundation’s Golf Tournament set for Friday, June 1, 2018.

