Come visit behind the scenes at various artists’ studios during the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour during the last two weekends in October.

Ever wonder how an artist can look at an old, dilapidated barn and make it “pop” on canvas or paper? Would you like to visit with a metal artist who makes delicate vessels, unique wall art, and large outdoor sculpture, some of it displayed in his own sculpture garden? How is intricate jewelry made from polymer clay or from precious and semi-precious stones that sometimes have meanings associated with them? What are the different decorative techniques in pottery? How does the boldness of the Talavera style of painting on pottery compare to a multi-layered spray application of glaze that makes a piece of porcelain look so lacy and delicate?

Find the answers on the RiverArts 18th Annual Studio Tour that takes place over two weekends, October 21-22 and 28-29, 10:00-5:00, rain or shine. This free self-guided tour on the picturesque Eastern Shore of Maryland includes close to 50 artists, many of them nationally-known, who will invite you into their studios to talk about their art, demonstrate their techniques and offer original art for sale at studio prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde, expressed in a variety of media that include painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, pottery, fiber, woodcraft, jewelry, furniture, glass, and more. The venues vary from galleries and independent studios in small art complexes to artists’ homes – some detached from the main house and some inside the house itself.

Situated on a scenic peninsula where the Chester and Sassafras Rivers meander into the Chesapeake Bay, Kent County has retained its serene beauty despite the passage of time. Historic Chestertown, located on the banks of the Chester River, is the oldest mid-Atlantic port of entry in the state dating back to the 1640s. It has been designated by the state of Maryland as an Arts and Entertainment District. Its Mayor, Chris Cerino, remarked, “The downtown arts scene has grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade….Chestertown is fast becoming a regional arts destination.” In addition to the charm of Chestertown, out-of-towners often remark on how much they enjoy the tranquility of the countryside, water views, and small, friendly towns.