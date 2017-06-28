Mainstay Mid-Summer Celebration – July 15

by

Daryl Davis and The Josh Christina Band headline what is sure to be a rocking good-time fundraiser at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The fundraiser is a benefit for The Mainstay, the nonprofit performing arts center that seats 125 people in the small waterfront town of Rock Hall, MD. The evening will start with a reception with drinks and appetizers with the artists, the Mainstay Board and volunteers at 6:00 p.m. At 8:00 p.m., the concert begins with Daryl Davis and the Josh Christina Band performing their rollicking, rocking boogie woogie, blues, and rockabilly music. Admission is $50 for the concert only and $75 for the concert and reception. Information and tickets are available at the Mainstay’s website.

When asked how the event came about, Mainstay Managing Director Carol Colgate said, “The Mainstay Board was looking to do a fundraiser that would be a lot of fun for our audience and have a festive party atmosphere. Mainstay favorite Daryl Davis immediately we came to mind. Daryl had been telling us about the wonderful the young boogie woogie piano player Josh Christina. They will play separately and together with Josh’s band and be part of our reception before the concert. We are delighted about how it all came together and we are sure our audience will be as well.”

In addition to the reception and concert, there will be a raffle drawing for a numbered print of Annapolis artist Nancy Hammond’s 2017 Chesapeake Poster, Crescent Moon, the 16th poster in Nancy Hammond’s annual poster series. These numbered prints often sell out the day they go on sale. Tickets for this raffle drawing are available at all Mainstay events.

Daryl Davis is a vocalist, guitarist, composer, and masterful keyboardist who plays old-time rock ‘n roll, blues and boogie-woogie. Born in Chicago, the electric blues capital of the world, he received a Bachelor’s degree in music from Howard University. He has worked extensively with artists such as Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Percy Sledge.