Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners Hold “Insect Hotel” Workshop

The Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners held an Insect Hotel Workshop on Monday, June 12th at the Centreville Library. Attracting Native Pollinators and good bugs are the major focus for many gardeners. Some of our smallest bees only fly a few hundred feet by providing nesting and foraging sites in the same habitat allow them to conserve energy and allow for more efficient use of resources by insects of any size. Providing overwintering sites for these pollinators and good bugs significantly increase nesting opportunities. Here are some steps to insure pollinator populations benefit the most from your home landscape:

Provide nesting and egg laying sites for a variety of pollinator species

Clean and replace artificial nests regularly

Don’t move native bees or previously used nest materials outside of their native ranges

Leave some bare, unmulched ground.

Hang nesting blocks in a protected location with light shade

Make sure that nesting blocks or “insect hotels” are mounted firmly and do not shake or move in the wind

For further information on pollinators and other environmentally sound practices, please visit extension.umd.edu or see us on Facebook.

