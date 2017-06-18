RiverFest – June 28 – A Celebration of Art & the River

by

At 6:00 pm Wednesday, June 28, RiverArts invites everyone to gather along the Chester River to celebrate the unveiling of new sculptures by three truly creative artists: Cindy Fulton, Rob Glebe, and Morgan Raimond. The unveiling will be followed by a party and dinner cruise aboard the Chester River Packet. The artwork will be situated along the waterfront foot bridge between High Street and the marina and will remain up through Labor Day Weekend.

It will be visible in the evening as well, via solar lighting.

Cindy Fulton has created a 7 foot sculpture titled “Neptune’s Grasses” made of weathered copper. “My copper sculptures are reflective of things that I see in nature. We live in a forest next to a creek so I get my inspiration from grasses, trees, and bushes.” Cindy uses different types of copper and bends and pounds it into shapes that she sees around her. The colors of the copper vary depending on how oxidized it has become. The copper for “Neptune’s Grasses” has had many years of weathering helped by a bit of Cindy’s oxidation procedures.

Rob Glebe has created a 6 foot high bee hive, entitiled “Beekind.” It is made of Corten steel, which will develop a nice patina over time. “Last year I had a bee hive sighted on my property. And it has been a real learning experience. So I guess my thoughts are a continuing theme of how to bring attention to the world of bees. They play such an important role in our life cycle and people forget all they do for us. All they want is a little respect!”

Morgan Raimond’s sculpture, “Feeling the Pinch” is an 8 foot tall, site specific copper sculpture of a Chesapeake Bay blue crab reaching out of the Chester River. The iconic blue crab claw represents aspects of the region presently. The dichotomy of the strong, menacing claw is juxtaposed with the fragile eco-system of its environment in its current threatened state.

Tickets are $75 and include a two-hour party and cruise on the Chester River Packet, a 1920 style, 65’ classic yacht completely restored by local craftsmen, as well as a champagne reception, appetizers, and dinner.

This is a celebration as well as a fundraiser for RiverArts. It helps keep the doors open at KIDspot, buy new equipment for the Clay Studio and supports our new ArtsAlive! Education Center. Half of the cost is tax deductible.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.chestertownriverarts.net and click on Events. You may also call the RiverArts Gallery at 410-778-6300 or visit the gallery at 315 High Street (at the end of the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11-4, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday, 11-3

All are welcome! Come for a delightful evening on the water while supporting one of Chestertown’s great community assets.

RiverFest – June 28 – 6:00 pm at the Chester River along the foot bridge between High Street and the marina for unveiling of new statuary . The art will remain up through Labor Day Weekend.