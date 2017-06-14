Space Still Available in the Week-Long Garfield Center Musicamp

by

You are cordially invited to “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever,” this year’s Musicamp performance at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Join us as we celebrate Skyler’s 12th Birthday… but sometime after the pizza is served, the world goes wacky and every adult vanishes! Watch as the kids figure out how to organize and operate on their own, how Skyler’s brother declares himself King Charlie and how Skyler fights back!

Musicamp is open to kids ages 8 to 15. Our goal is to provide a musical theater experience in one intensive week! Camp runs July 10 to 14.

Scholarships are available through support from United Way of Kent County.

Register now by visiting www.garfieldcenter.org/camps/ or by emailing Tess Hogans at thogans@garfieldcenter.org.