New Ramp Vans at Delmarva Community Transit

Delmarva Community Transit has made significant additions to its fleet, with the recent purchase of five vans. Each is equipped with a ramp, allowing easy access for riders using wheelchairs or other assistive devices. DCT operates public transportation in Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline and Kent counties, including fixed-route buses and door-to-door service with vans for qualifying riders. DCT is the transit division of Delmarva Community Services, Inc., a private, non-profit corporation. For information on travel options, call 410-221-7600.