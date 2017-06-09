Delmarva Community Transit has made significant additions to its fleet, with the recent purchase of five vans. Each is equipped with a ramp, allowing easy access for riders using wheelchairs or other assistive devices. DCT operates public transportation in Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline and Kent counties, including fixed-route buses and door-to-door service with vans for qualifying riders. DCT is the transit division of Delmarva Community Services, Inc., a private, non-profit corporation. For information on travel options, call 410-221-7600.
New Ramp Vans at Delmarva Community Transit
June 9, 2017
