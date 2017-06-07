Finding True North in Chestertown with Help from ‘She She on High’ by Nancy Mugele

by

True North is often used to describe one’s inner moral compass. For me this past year, True North has had even deeper meaning as it symbolizes the perfect alignment of my personal and professional life in historic Chestertown.

July marks one year that my husband and I have lived on the Chester – beginning a new chapter as empty-nesters (unless you count our resident osprey). The Red Roof Inn – affectionately named by our three grown children – is our True North and we stand (or maybe sit, with glass in hand) in awe of the artisan sunset painted on our sky each evening.

We moved to Chestertown from the Baltimore suburbs for my career. I have the distinct honor and privilege to be the Head of Kent School. Located at the very end of Wilkins Lane amidst a working farm and sitting on the bank of the Chester River, I have grown to love the School and our learning community in ways I did not even realize I would. With deep gratitude to my husband, who commutes to Baltimore a few days a week, Kent School, for me, is also True North. I feel a great sense of peace as I drive onto campus in the morning knowing, without doubt, that it is the place I am meant to be.

I only ever really wanted a few simple things in my life. A small hometown with a red-brick covered main street, a fan-cooled screened-in porch with a view, a magnolia and a lilac tree. And, a calling that leaves me intensely joyful and exhausted at the end of each day.

I will forever treasure my new True North(s). Thank you, Chestertown, for welcoming us and for inspiring me.

Nancy Mugele is the Head of School at the Kent School in Chestertown