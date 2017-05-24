The Artists’ Gallery Features Linda Hall in “Vistas and Venues Revisited”

by

On First Friday, June 2nd, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Vistas and Venues Revisited” by Linda Hall. “Since I have painted for the past twenty years on the Eastern Shore, I have

marveled at its beautiful light on water, fields and changing skies. It is a magical place for the painter. In this show, I wanted to revisit some of my favorite themes, from landscapes to still life. I have explored scenes in the morning light as well as the same scene in the evening light. Still life has prompted me to repeat a theme using different papers, such as “YUPO” which has a slick plastic surface, and watercolor canvas. I also painted some of my travel paintings that I had done originally in watercolor, now in oil. It’s a great challenge, changing mediums for a subject and giving a fresh eye to the subject matter.”

Linda King Hall moved to Kent County, Maryland from Bucks County, Pennsylvania in 1997. She makes her home in Betterton. Originally from Ohio, she is a graduate of Ohio University where she was tapped into the Art Honorary Society, Delta Phi Delta, in her sophomore year. Linda received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in graphic design and a minor in Art Education and has taught Art K-12. She studied with internationally known painter and illustrator Charles Reid, for three years in Westport, Conn. She has also studied at the Silvermine Guild of Art in Norwalk, CT. and has taken workshops with many nationally known artists. After two courses in graphics at Fairfield University, she worked for fifteen years with advertising agencies and design studios before moving to the Eastern Shore.

Linda has participated in numerous juried art shows receiving many awards. She was recently awarded Signature membership in the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, North East Watercolor Society, the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, as well as the Baltimore Watercolor Society. This means she had to be accepted into at least three of their International shows within seven years to receive signature status. She was awarded “The Colson Award” in the 2010 BWS Mid Atlantic show in Strathmore Hall, Bethesda, MD. Linda is a member of The Working Artists Forum of Easton, Chestertown River Arts, and a partner and exhibitor in The Artists’ Gallery at 239 High Street in Chestertown.

Linda continues to freelance in graphic design, pen & ink renderings, oils and watercolors. Since her move to the beautiful Eastern Shore with its wonderful light, she has more time and inspiration to focus on painting. For more information, please contact Linda at 410-348-2343, 116 First Avenue, Betterton, MD 21610.

The public is invited to Linda’s opening at The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, June 2nd from 5-8 pm. Linda’s show will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of June. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. To learn more about The Artists’ Gallery, please see their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.