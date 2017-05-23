RiverArts Photo and Film-making Workshops

by

Calling All Photographers and Budding Filmmakers

RiverArts is offering a variety of programs and workshops for the novice as well asexperienced photographers, including our annual judged photography show in August.

Photographers interested in submitting to the “Soul of Photography,” the juried and judged show, are challenged to transform the inanimate image that the camera dutifully records into a work of art that expresses the passion of the mind’s eye.

All capture types, subject matter and photographic processes are eligible to submit. In this juried and judged show, awards will include a modest monetary prize awarded for “Best in Show,” and non-monetary Merit Awards in a variety of categories which may include Nature and Wildlife, Scenic, Street Life, Human Subjects and Portraiture, Abstracts, Still life, Black and White, and Creative Digital Enhancement. This is a highly popular annual show with historically wide-ranging participation from regional photographers. For submission deadlines and to submit work, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org, and click on exhibitions, or call the gallery at 410 778 6300.

For those who have a digital SLR camera but are unsure how to use anything but the auto function, instructor Bob Miller will teach a Digital Basics four-week class on Wednesday evening, beginning June 14.

Backpack Filmmaking, a hands-on, one day workshop, Saturday, July 15, is open to everyone, no previous experience necessary. Instructor Adele Schmidt is a professional lecturer of film and media arts, and has won many awards in documentary and fiction films.

The RiverArts Photography club meets every 4th Thursday at the ArtsAlive! Education Center, 200 High Street.

For more information on these workshops and classes, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org, click on education. Or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Email info@chestertownriverarts.org