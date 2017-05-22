Shore Shakespeare to Present “A Midsummer’s Night Dream”

by

To sleep, perchance to … Dream?

Shore Shakespeare is delighted to announce its forthcoming 5-county tour of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written in 1596, this magical play has been in production constantly ever since!

Lovers and faeries, magic and mayhem, pageantry and poetry, A Midsummer Night’s Dream has it all! Directed by Christian Rogers and produced by Shelagh Grasso, the production highlights the talents of Patrick Fee, Avra Sullivan, Brian McGunigle, and Colleen Minahan, with Christine Kinlock, Heather Oland, Robbie Spray, Troy Strootman, Lindsey Hammer, and Greg Minahan. They are joined by Josh Hanson, John Terebey, Jane Terebey, and Sarah Gorman.

Choreography and original music are by Greg Minahan, with Magic direction by Ian Flinn. Costumes are designed by Barbi Bedell.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens on June 2nd with three special performances at Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, MD. Tickets for these performances are $15 and may be purchased directly from the Arboretum’s website. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum and Shore Shakespeare Company.

Our Free Tour of performances opens with performances on June 9th and 10th at 6:00 pm at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, and Idlewild Park in Easton on June 11th at 3:00 pm. Then it’s on to Cambridge, with a performance at Long Wharf Park on June 16th at 6:00 pm, and two performances on the Cray House lawn in Stevensville, on June 17th at 6:00 pm and June 18th at 3:00 pm. The tour concludes with two performances at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, on Friday, June 23rd at 6:00 pm and Sunday, June 25th at 3:00 pm. Complete information and directions to all venues are available at Shore Shakespear’s website.

All tour performances are free and open to the public. Donations in support of Shore Shakespeare are certainly welcome! A donation of $15 per person is suggested but never required. As an affiliate of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, all donations are fully tax-deductible.