Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning: “George” Award goes to Judie Oberholtzer

by

At the May Annual Meeting of the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL), Judie Oberholtzer was awarded the George Award, presented annually to an instructor for notable contributions to the organization. Betty Spence, chair of the WC-ALL Advisory Board, and Dick Swanson, WC-ALL curriculum committee chair, made the presentation to Judie with the following citation: “WC-ALL acknowledges with enormous gratitude, the unique and distinctive contributions of Judie Oberholtzer, who in 13 years of service to WC-ALL, taught 21 classes over 15 semesters and introduced the sublime joy of opera to the uninitiated while enhancing the appreciation of those already under its spell.”

Judie’s “Magic of the Opera” course is a popular WC-ALL class each fall. Three class sessions are spent studying the libretto and watching DVDs of an opera, preparing class members for a trip to see the opera performed live by the Washington National Opera or Opera Philadelphia. WC-ALL is gearing up for the Fall 2017 semester with course catalogs and registration information due for release in late July. For more information about WC-ALL, please visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/