Registration Open for Summer Choral Institute at Washington College 

Encore Chorale, the nation’s largest choral program for older adults, returns to the campus of Washington College in Chestertown MD to present a week-long choral institute for adults over the age of 55 from June 25-29, 2017. The program draws singers from across the country interested in improving their vocal technique and spending a week in a beautiful setting with fellow music lovers.

The camps are organized by Encore Creativity for Older Adults, a Maryland-based nonprofit. Founder Jeanne Kelly, a former opera singer, founded Encore while working on an NIH-funded study in 2007 to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing for older adults. The minimum age to attend camp is 55. No auditions are required and applicants can participate regardless of experience or ability. Guests can count on an atmosphere that combines rigorous rehearsals under the direction of a professional conductor with socializing and downtime.

Jeanne Kelly, Encore founder, is the artistic director for the program and will share conducting duties this year with Stephen Harouff. Ms. Kelly has more than 30 years of experience as an operatic performer, voice instructor, choral director and music school director. A graduate of the Peabody Institute, Mr. Harouff currently conducts both the Towson and Columbia Encore Chorales in addition to serving as Music Director for the Towson Presbyterian Church.

Singers will begin their day with a stretch/Yoga class followed by a full choral rehearsal.

After lunch singers will choose from a vocal technique class, music theory training, or free time. Another choral rehearsal will follow later in the afternoon. Concerts and recitals are offered in the evening for the entertainment of program participants and Chestertown residents. The Choral Institute repertoire will be a challenging mix of music, from classical pieces to American Song Book and Broadway. Sheet music and a rehearsal CD are provided in advance of the program and all levels of vocal experience are welcomed. Singers may be seated for rehearsal and performance. According to Kelly, anyone can sing, and by putting in the time and rehearsals the result is an astounding performance at the end of the week.

Participants will stay in suite-style residence halls during the program. The program fee is all-inclusive to cover accommodations, all meals, all program materials, and expert instruction from professional program instructors. Participants with mobility issues will be provided golf cart shuttle transportation around the campus grounds. Local area residents are welcome and pay an adjusted commuter fee.