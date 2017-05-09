World Class Fiddler Ken Kolodner to Perform at Tea Party Festival

by

Chestertown Tea Party Festival-goers will be treated to some new performers in addition to traditional favorites on Saturday, May 27. New to the Main Stage are The Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio, and local favorites Philip Dutton and the Alligators, who will also be collaborating with the popular acapella gospel group Sombarkin’.

The dynamic father-son team Ken & Brad Kolodner will perform on the Main Stage at 1 pm. They weave together a captivating soundscape on hammered dulcimer, banjo, twin fiddles and hammered mbira pushing the boundaries of the Old-Time tradition into uncharted territory. Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players in North America and fine old-time fiddler, Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a renowned banjoist, old-time fiddler and leader in the next generation of Old-Time musicians carrying the torch. Their latest release and third recording, “The Swift House”, reached the top of the Folk DJ charts in early 2017. Together, they infuse their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of acoustic roots music. They perform with a “creative curiosity that lets all listeners know that a passion for traditional music yet thrives in every generation.” Locking everything together is the versatile guitarist/vocalist Luke Chohany.

Karen Somerville and Sombarkin’ will perform immediately following the Tea Party re-enactment at 2:45, followed by Philip Dutton and the Alligators, who play a mix of Louisiana music from Satchmo to Chenier.

Other musicians include the acapella group, The New Gospelites, and multi-instrumentalists Stephen Christoff (a long-time Colonial Williamsburg performer), and Gabe Stone at the Garfield Center for the Arts.

For a complete schedule of performances and other information about the Chestertown Tea Party Festival, May 26 – 28, please visit www.chestertownteapartyfestival.org