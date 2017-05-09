Get Inspired! Upcoming Workshops at RiverArts

by

Looking to learn a new skill or advance to the next level? RiverArts is offering something for everyone this spring – the novice to the professional artist.

Pennsylvania printmaker and potter Mitch Lyons will share his unusual yet approachable printmaking process in a 2-day Clay Monoprinting workshop, May 17 & 18. Using clay as a printing surface and colored slip to create his images, Lyons has inspired workshop participants throughout the United States, Europe, and Canada. No press? No problem. Lyons’ elegantly simple system employs household utensils to transfer image to paper. All materials are provided but he encourages students to bring additional items to create patterns and stencils. Painters, printmakers, and potters will find this workshop liberating and inspiring.

On Friday, May 19th, 6 – 8:30 pm, the Clay Studio has a Try It! class, great for those who have always been intrigued with the idea of using a potter’s wheel, a friend’s night out or a date. No experience needed.

Spring Into Skies is a focused watercolor workshop on skies, skies and more skies with Steve Bleinberger, award-winning watercolorist and popular tri-state area instructor. This one day workshop is Sunday, June 4.

For more information on these and other classes and workshops, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org, and click on education, email info@chestertownriverarts.org, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.