Radcliffe Creek School is happy to announce the return of the popular 10-mile race for the 2017 Tea Party Distance Classic and Run for Radcliffe, which will be held on Saturday, May 27 at Wilmer Park.

The Chestertown Tea Party Distance Classic has been a part of the Chestertown Tea Party for more than 40 years. Eleven years ago, Radcliffe Creek School took over the management of these runs, with the proceeds benefiting the School’s scholarship fund. The Run is the largest source of funding for this fund.

The School is also pleased to announce the launch of a website dedicated to the Run: chestertownteapartyrun.org. The site features registration and race day information, as well as fundraising information and photos from past races. Registration can be done online via active.com (search for Chestertown Tea Party Run).

Prices have also been lowered this year, with the 5K starting at $35 (price increases to $40 on May 1) and the 10-miler starting at $45 (price increases to $50 on May 1). A discount is available for groups of 15 or more runners, please contact the school for a discount code.

Radcliffe Creek School changes children’s lives, and by participating in the Chestertown Tea Party 10-Miler and 5K Distance Classic/Run for Radcliffe, runners are helping make this possible. Whether a student has a learning difference such as dyslexia, ADD/ADHD, executive function disorders, or a speech and language disorder, or would just simply benefit from an individualized environment, a Radcliffe education works.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org.