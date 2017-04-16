Project Clean Stream on April 30

by

Let’s give the Corsica River a good spring cleaning!

The Corsica River Conservancy is seeking volunteers for the annual “Project Clean Stream” to pick up trash and debris from the watershed Sunday, April 30, from Noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine).

Meet up with friends and neighbors at one of three clean-up locations in Centreville: Millstream Park at 416 S. Liberty St., Centreville Wharf at 101 Water Way, or Northbrook at 301 Trickling Brook Way.

Gloves and trash containers will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the Corsica River Conservancy, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the Town of Centreville.

For more information visit www.corsicariverconservancy.org.