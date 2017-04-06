Ecosystem: Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy Seeks Watershed Coordinator

by

Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy (MRC) is looking to expand its team with the addition of a Watershed Coordinator. MRC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration, protection, and celebration of the waterways of Maryland’s Mid-Shore region. These comprise the Choptank River and its tributaries, Eastern Bay, and the Miles and Wye Rivers. The organization serves as an advocate for the health of these tributaries and the living resources they support.

MRC is seeking someone with a strong commitment to environmental protection, and an understanding of, and commitment to, MRC’s mission. Starting in May and running through September, the Watershed Coordinator will be responsible for operating MRC’s pumpout boat, located in St. Michaels at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. During these months, Thursday through Monday, including Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, the Watershed Coordinator will be responsible for pumping out waste from sailboats and cruise boats in the Miles and Wye Rivers, and will have responsibility for maintaining the pumpout boat.

Not only does the pumpout boat assist in keeping our local waterways clean, it is also an outreach and promotional effort for MRC, so strong verbal and communications skills are important for this position. Job duties will shift during October through April, when the Watershed Coordinator will engage in water quality testing, oyster restoration, river patrols, helping to manage MRC’s 50+ water quality monitoring volunteers, engaging in community outreach, regulatory issues and permit enforcement. The Watershed Coordinator will work with other staff on a variety of projects, and will assist in fundraising and events. The Watershed Coordinator will contribute to MRC’s general communications and outreach efforts to increase awareness in the community and the importance of clean water. These efforts will include contributing content to MRC’s newsletters, commenting on proposed regulatory and legislative changes, speaking regularly at public forums, and writing for local media publications. To view the full job description, visit midshoreriverkeeper.org.