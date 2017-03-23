Broadway Stars Performing at the Garfield

by

The board of directors of the Garfield Center for the Arts are proud to announce the Theatre’s 2017 gala fundraiser; Broadway by the River! Hosted by Marti Gould Cummings and featuring an evening of intimate performances and conversations with cast members Brandon Hudson of Hamilton and Michelle Dowdy of Hairspray, Broadway by the River will deliver some of that “Big Apple” theatre magic to Chestertown on Friday, April 7th at 8pm.

Marti Gould Cummings (formerly of Kennedyville) is a comedian and host who most recently hosted the PBS show SIP N CHAT on New York’s WNET Channel 13. He can be seen as a regular guest host on MTV Live with Mike Kelton and weekly at his Broadway talk show, Stage Fright, that has featured over 25 Tony Award winners and nominees as guests. His comedy concerts have sold out across the country and in London. As an actor he was featured off Broadway in the Drama Desk nominated musical Twist, at Webster Hall in Life & Death of Kenyon Phillips directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and on the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock. For more info www.martigcummings.com

Brandon Hudson moved from St. Louis in 2013 with a bachelors degree in Dance from Lindenwood University. His most recent credits include: Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway, the national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the international tour of West Side Story, a 2017 Mark Webb film The Only Living Boy in NY and a lab series by Estée Lauder.

Michelle Dowdy played Baltimore’s leading lady, Tracy Turnblad in the 2005-2008 Original Broadway Cast of Hairspray. Other theatre credits include: Regional: The Wild Party, Hairspray (RCL), Songs for a New World and The Vagina Monologues. She is a nightlife and cabaret Artist. Her one-woman show, A Brass Act, debuted at 54 Below and you can find it on iTunes. Hudson and Dowdy will be joined by Cummings for some of their singing performances.

Cummings wanted to share some of the NYC theatre world with the community where he grew up, and the Garfield was the perfect venue. He writes, “As my career grows I want to bring a little of that Broadway energy to the Eastern Shore.” Those lucky enough to get tickets will be able to hear Hudson and Dowdy perform songs from their respective shows, without paying the Broadway ticket price.

Tickets to this exciting event are expected to sell out. Limited VIP “Broadway Pass” tickets are $100 each and include front row table seating as well as entrance to an exclusive meet-and-greet with the performers after the show. Tickets for the front row of the balcony are $75, and general admission is $50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GarfieldCenter.org, by calling 410-810-2060 or in person at the Garfield Box Office, located at 210 High Street in Chestertown. Purchase your tickets now to show your support for the Garfield’s mission of nurturing, celebrating and supporting the arts and artists through performance and education.