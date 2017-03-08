2017 Spring Series by Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture

by

Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture announces its new Spring 2017 series entitled “Faith And” at Washington College in Chestertown. The six-part series features:

Faith and Leadership

Al Sikes, former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission

“Faith & Leadership: A Discussion of a Life of Public Service”

6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College, Chestertown

Faith, Politics & The Ivory Tower

Josh Dunn, Director, Center for the Society of Government and the Individual, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Faith, Politics & The Ivory Tower: Conservatives and Higher Education

5:00 PM, Friday, March 24

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College, Chestertown

Faith & Science

JP Moorland, Distinguished Professor ofPhilosophy, Talbot School of Theology, Biola University

7:00 PM, Thursday, April 6

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College,

Chestertown

Faith Law & Liberty

Shannon Holzer, award winning author and scholar

7:30 PM, Wednesday, April 12

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College,

Chestertown

Faith & The Emotions

James K. A. Smith, Gary and Henrietta Byker, Chair in Applied Reformed Theology and Worldview, Calvin College

6:30 PM, Tuesday, April 18

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College,

Chestertown

Faith & Music

Andrew Balio, Principal Trumpet, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Director of the True Symphony Institute

6:00 PM. Tuesday, May 3

Litrenta Hall, 1st Floor of Toll Science Center, Washington College,

Chestertown