Free Tree Seedlings Available for Qualifying Eastern Shore Landowners

Kent and Queen Anne’s county landowners who have a drainage ditch, stream, creek or other waterway on or near their property are eligible for free tree seedlings through Department of Natural Resources’ Buffer in a Bag program.

Each bag contains 25 native, bare-root tree seedlings suited for planting in wet soil conditions. The bundle will include five of each species: common persimmon, eastern redbud, spicebush, willow oak, and sassafras or swamp white oak. All seedlings are 1-year-old and approximately 8 to 10 inches tall.

Trees planted along waterways help protect and improve water quality by absorbing excess nutrients, reducing sediment, lowering peak water temperatures and stabilizing stream banks.

Maryland Forest Service staff will provide information on tree planting techniques, maintenance, and other good native species choices at the time of pick up.

Interested homeowners should call the Annapolis office at 410-260-8589, or email dakota.durcho@maryland.gov to reserve their seedlings for early April pick up. Quantities are limited so reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests must be received by March 23rd, 2017.