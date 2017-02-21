Homestead Manor Assisted Living Offering Free Crab Cake Lunch March 15

by

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at noon, Homestead Manor Assisted Living is hosting a free crab cake luncheon for anyone and everyone considering assisted living. The luncheon will feature a short presentation by our Executive Director, Christine Harrington, along with a guided tour of the newly remodeled resident suites followed by the crab cake luncheon. Reserve your space today by calling 410-479-2273. Homestead Manor, Assisted Living is the Eastern Shore’s Best Kept Secret. Those who attend the luncheon will also get a sneak peek at our newly renovated living room for our residents! A ribbon cutting will be scheduled for the general public in April.

Homestead Manor Assisted Living has a tradition of caring and was founded on the principles of acceptance, compassion, care, and love. It is an assisted living facility dedicated to providing a caring community environment across all levels of care associated with retirement living. Homestead Manor’s mission is to support independence, comfort, dignity and safety in an individualized home-like setting resulting in a high quality life experience.

About Homestead Manor Assisted Living

Homestead Manor Assisted Living offers personalized care for your loved one. There are over 50 spacious resident suites, each with their own private patio and fully accessible bathrooms. State of the art infrastructure through Care Tracker and Medication Management assures your loved one is well taken care of along with on-site doctor visits and physical therapy. Residents enjoy a full range of activities and social activities so they can live independently.

Homestead Manor is located at 410 Colonial Drive, Denton, MD 21629. For more information call 410-479-2273 (CARE) or www.homesteadmanor.com