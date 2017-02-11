Mid-Shore Arts: A Spy Minute with Photographer Cal Jackson

by

It was only after a professional life in accounting, including being an auditor for the U.S. Army, that Cal found himself becoming passionate about photography. With a family to feed, he had little time to take on any extracurricular activities until he arrived on the Mid-Shore for his retirement a few years ago. And for reasons that he concedes are perhaps unknown to him, he found himself becoming increasingly drawn to the art of photography.

In this Spy Minute, we talk to Cal about his photography and his work documenting life on the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately one minute in length. Cal Jackson’s work is currently on display at the Todd Center for the Performing Arts at Chesapeake College, Le Hatchery Galleria in Easton, and Candleberry Gallery in St. Michaels this month.