Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Holds Annual Meeting and Luncheon

The Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary elected the members of its 2017 Board at its recent Auxiliary Annual Meeting and Luncheon at Heron Point in Chestertown. During the meeting, the Auxiliary introduced its new officers for 2017, including:Susan Edson, president; Mackey Dutton, vice-president; Kathy Ruge, recording secretary; Paddy Tobey, corresponding secretary; Jean Anthony, treasurer; Phyllis Brown, parliamentarian and Jack Edson, immediate past president.

Another highlight of the occasion was the award of gold stars to Auxiliary members who volunteered an additional 500 hours during 2016. Recipients were: Bob Backer, Tish Brown, Sue Copper, Gwinn Derricott, Carol Droge, Pat Frey, Kristi Frey, Charles Johnson, Jeanette Johnson, Cathy McCall and Betty Spence.

Photo: Shown at their recent Annual Meeting are Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary Board members (L to R): Kay Wilkinson, Miki Smith, Susan Drumheller, Jan Taylor, Roberta Rengarts, Alice Barron, Jack Edson, Catherine Molz, Kathy Ruge, Jean Anthony, Mary Coryell, Susan Edson, Paddy Tobey, Phyllis Brown, Molly Streit, Mackey Dutton, Nan Voorhees, Valerie Croft, Meredith Acton and Barbara Noll. Board members not shown are: JoAnn Bowdle, Holly Bramble, Erin Gillespie, Vicki Neal, Maryann Ruehrmund and Kathy Davis.

The Auxiliary also awarded gift certificates for the hospital gift shop to Eleanor Noble, 2,806 hours volunteered, and Sue Mumford, 3,972 hours volunteered, in recognition of their dedication and many hours as in-house volunteers.

Members of the Chester River Hospital Auxiliary provide volunteer services at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, and also raise funds to support programs and services at the hospital through two retail establishments, the Nearly New Shop, located in downtown at 320 High Street in Chestertown, and the hospital Gift Shop.

Chester River Hospital Auxiliary is currently seeking volunteers in all areas of service. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call Sue Edson, Auxiliary President at 410-348-2159.

