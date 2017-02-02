Book Reading: Pamela Heyne and Julia Child’s Kitchen at Bookplate Feb 11

by

The only architect ever to interview Julia Child, Pamela Heyne, periodic Spy contributor, will give a presentation about her book, “In Julia’s Kitchen: Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child.” She will highlight the famous cook’s ideas about kitchen design and their relevance today, including health repercussions of design choices.

Wine and Julia Child treats will be served. This event takes place at The Bookplate (112 S. Cross St, Chestertown) on Saturday, February 11 at 3:30 pm.